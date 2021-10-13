Huntsville volleyball wins in straight sets on Senior Night

DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville volleyball was able to sweep away the competition on senior night.

The Lady Hornets (14-24, 5-1) finished off Tyler on Tuesday in straight sets, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22.

“This is the second year in a row that we have played Tyler, the first time was okay and the second time we saw how scrappy they were. They pick everything up, so it’s frustrating from a hitting standpoint,” Lady Hornet’s head coach Cody Hassell said. “You’re like wait, what, they picked it up. You think you hit one and then you have to do it again. We made some errors, because of it but for the most part, we played really well.”

Second chance and third chance points were a big thing for the Lady Hornets in the district victory. While the Lady Lions were able to complete the dig, Huntsville would capitalize on their opportunity multiple times.

It’s something that wasn’t happening earlier in the season.

During non-district competition, the Lady Hornets struggled to find the energy to play with and keep up with their competition, but it seems they have found it when it matters most.

“Markia Sweat did a good job in the middle,” Hassell noted. “She kept touching the ball and touching the ball. It’s really good, we just want to figure out how to take care of the point when you can.”

Shelbee Adkins finished with a team-high of 15 kills on the night, while Madison Grekstats added 10 more. Senior Natalie Hesterman finished with a team-high of 10 digs, while fellow senior Lexie Parish finished with eight.

Hesterman also added five aces, which gives her the school’s single-season record with 74.

“That’s exciting,” Hassell said. “ She’s got a few more games to keep building on it. Let’s see how high she can set it.”

Riding a wave of energy from the sweep, Huntsville will travel to No.8 Lufkin on Friday for what could be their biggest matchup of the season.

The Lady Panthers currently sit at 6-0 in district play, giving the Lady Hornets their only loss in the league. Lufkin was able to complete the sweep, but the Lady Hornets were able to play well and keep themselves in it until the very end.

“We have a game plan,” Hassell said. ‘We’ve studied quite a bit and we will see if we can execute that game plan and if it will pay off. It will be a fight on Friday.”

First serve is set for 4:30 p.m. in Lufkin.