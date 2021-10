As some go into this Labor day weekend, Grand Isle, Louisiana is left to look back at the direct impact Hurricane Ida left their home in. Grand Isle is a hidden island located along Louisiana’s shoreline; previously known for their abundant ecosystem. Wildlife could be seen circling people’s homes, swimming in flooded waters, this past week, due to the hurricane. Tropical Hurricane Ida began to develop starting Aug. 26. As it progressed from 45 mph up it rapidly grew to 150 mph, classified as a Category 4, a system used to measure the speed of winds caused by a hurricane. Many families are left in the ruins the 150 mph winds caused, which falls just a few miles short of what would be considered a Category 5 hurricane.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO