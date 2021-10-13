Do you mimic what you watch?
My 2-year-old granddaughter Emma Kate loves dinosaurs, loves to watch dinosaur cartoons and loves to pretend she is a dinosaur. She stomps around and says she’s a T-Rex. Ask her if she’s a pterodactyl and she will stretch out her arms and say, “Yes, and look at my wings.” You want a triceratops in your living room? Look no further. Emma Kate will point to the top of her head as she bends it toward you and say, “See my horns?” And a ball of any size or color is a dinosaur egg she will sit on and explain, “It’s gonna hatch.”www.lobservateur.com
