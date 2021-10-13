Google's Pixel 6 'Pixel Pass' bundle delivers the ultimate Android experience – here's how

The Pixel 6 phones are just over a week away, and there is admittedly some excitement over Google’s next smartphones. More than just the devices themselves, however, the Pixel 6 almost represents a new strategy for Google in terms of design, price, and marketing. It might even have a new way for people to buy and maintain a Pixel phone, which is probably going to sound a lot like what Apple is already offering. What will separate this Pixel Pass from Apple One, however, is that Google’s bundle revolves around the phone rather than the services.

