Google's Pixel 6 'Pixel Pass' bundle delivers the ultimate Android experience – here's how

By Luke Wilson
T3.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exciting new leak has given us our first piece of information regarding Google’s Pixel Pass subscription service. Likely to be launched around the same time as the upcoming Google Pixel 6 smartphones, the Pixel Pass will commit regular updates to Pixel devices and access to “key first-party services,” including YouTube Premium and Google Fi phone plans. In essence, users will pay a fixed monthly fee and get access to a Pixel phone with an extended warranty and device upgrades. Not bad at all.

