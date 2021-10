Over the years, I’ve known many parents who have lost children. I never thought Jeanne and I would ever experience such a tragedy. On October 29, it will be three years that one of our children, Kay, passed away after three weeks in the hospital. None of us knew Kay was sick, except her. She never complained, regardless of the suffering. When the doctors, or nurses, would ask her how she was doing, she always said, “I’m OK.”