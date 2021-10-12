Why 2021 is the Year You Need a Home Fire Escape Plan

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — A three-alarm duplex fire in Lawrenceville last night reportedly rekindled this morning, causing firefighters to return to the scene. Sources say the fire rekindled around 10 a.m. Sunday, but there were only a few minor hot spots to be doused out. As of a little after 11 a.m., fire crews had the site under control. The fire last night led to two people and their pets evacuating, and two firefighters were injured in the process of putting the flames out. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Sunday afternoon that the other family that was not at home during the fire has been located and is safe. ADDENDUM: A family of four that was not a home at the time of the fire is now safely accounted for. The @RedCross is assisting them with temporary accommodations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More here ➡️https://t.co/ZcgMP5BOjW https://t.co/dAOsXQDIia — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 17, 2021 The Red Cross is helping them with finding living arrangements. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO