California recorded one of its driest water years, receiving just half the amount of precipitation that falls during an average 12 months. A water year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. After adding up precipitation measurements recorded at its different stations during the time period, the Western Regional Climate Center calculated that 11.87 inches of rain and snow fell in California over the 2021 water year, the Los Angeles Times reports. This is well below the yearly average of roughly 23.58 inches.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO