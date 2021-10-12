CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New realities of the ‘incumbent protection plan’ maps

By Celebrations
The Lebanon Reporter
 9 days ago

This column is dedicated to the hundreds of Hoosiers who attended redistricting hearings across the state as well as the House and Senate chambers. I'll leave you with this story:. In January 2004 I got a phone call from a man in Columbus who was pondering a challenge to the...

www.reporter.net

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Congressional plan that limits minority voting power, protects incumbents on its way to Gov. Abbott

A new Texas congressional map is on its way to Gov. Greg Abbott after the Texas House and Senate signed off on a plan Monday night that would lock in an overwhelming Republican edge for a decade. The plan, approved the day before the 30-day special legislative session expires, protects incumbents, but doesn’t reflect the state’s population growth that was powered by minority residents.
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Indivisible launches project to protect Democratic incumbents in 2022

Indivisible, one of the country's largest and most influential progressive groups, announced on Friday a new program dedicated to protecting a select slate of endangered Democratic congressional incumbents -- seven House members and Georgia's Sen. Raphael Warnock -- ahead of next year's midterm elections. Rancorous debate among Democrats in Congress...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Cumberland Times-News

GOP U.S. House incumbents plan to seek reelection in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two incumbent Republicans in the U.S. House whose West Virginia districts merged under a newly minted congressional map announced Thursday that they will run for reelection next year. Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney announced their intentions not long after West Virginia lawmakers gave final approval to...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.That committee has vowed to move swiftly and forcefully to punish anyone who won't cooperate with the probe. But it's likely up to the Justice Department and the courts, to determine what happens next.If the House vote succeeds, as is expected, there’s still considerable uncertainty about whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon, despite Democratic demands for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
André Carson
Person
Nick Roberts
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Trey Hollingsworth
Person
Larry Bucshon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jackie Walorski
CNN

Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

(CNN) — The US court system is creating some accountability for hundreds of the people who attended the January 6 rally, which turned into the insurrection at the US Capitol, by charging them with criminal offenses and in some cases sending them to jail. The political system reveals a much...
POTUS
WJAC TV

Democrats face reality of scaling back spending plan

WASHINGTON (SBG) -- The White House seems to be running out of patience with Democrats who can't agree on what should go inside the spending bill the administration is trying to pass. The president's "Build Back Better" plan has polarized congress, even some of those who were expected to follow...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Hoosiers#House#Senate#State#General Assembly#Republicans#Princeton University#Gerrymandering Project#Iupui
Independent Tribune

Lee Mortimer: Pennsylvania shows the way to fairness in redistricting

Legislators in Raleigh have kicked off another round in the never-ending battle over redistricting. There’s talk about making districts compact and contiguous and keeping “communities of interest” together. But their bigger concern is how those election districts will translate to seats and which party controls Congress and the General Assembly...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS News

Texas draws legislative map protecting Republicans

Texas is getting two more seats in Congress thanks to population growth over the last decade. Although most of the growth came from Black and Hispanic populations, a new legislative map reduces the number of districts where people of color are the majority of eligible voters. Politico's Texas correspondent Renuka Rayasam joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Crain's Chicago Business

Will the Dems' new map survive the week?

Welcome to the inaugural Monday edition of Juice. On Mondays, we’ll be taking a look at what to expect in the week ahead in the realm of power and politics, and this week we don’t have to juice anything up because there’s plenty of news likely to erupt from Washington to Chicago to Springfield.
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy