PET OF THE WEEK

Odin is just one of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society. This happy boy has a good heart and would love to give you one of his soft hugs to show you how wonderful and loving a guy he is! Odin is a solid, friendly guy who has been patiently waiting for his new person to find him. Imagine how excited he was when he was selected to come to the front field for some photos, play time and TLC. With love and energy to spare, Odin would thrive in a more busy environment where his brain and legs and lungs can get daily “exercise.” Although Odin has a more macho look and feel to him, don’t be fooled to think that he does not have a soft underbelly side! Odin LOVES giving and receiving attention, and he often softly and quietly nuzzles with one of his new human friends. Does big love exist? You’ll find it in this 1-year-old, 46-pound bully.