IHSAA basketball to have mercy rule

By Staff, news services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

The IHSAA has approved a mercy rule for boys and girls basketball that will take effect this season. The new rule states that a running clock will replace regular timing procedures if a team has a lead of 35 or more points at any time after the first half. Regular timing procedures cannot resume during the game, even if the losing team narrows the deficit.

