(ABC 6 News) - A championship-caliber disc golf course will open to the public starting on October 8. Driftless Disc course at Gamehaven Park includes a 9-hole recreational course and an 18-hole championship-caliber course. The request for the opening of the course has been strong throughout construction and the course is now at a point where it is safe to play while the remaining work on the project is completed.

