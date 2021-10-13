Astros make another trip to ALCS

You’ll see teams across sports often try to play themselves up as underdogs to give them a chip on their shoulders. The Bill Belichick Patriots have been known, for example, to play the “no one believed in us card” despite people often believing in them to a large degree. But the Red Sox can play that card in an entirely sincere manner. Almost nobody did believe in them coming into the season. I know I didn’t. And a lot of people certainly lost faith over the second half. They entered each of their first two playoff rounds as underdogs, but were able to take care of business against both the Rays and the Yankees.

