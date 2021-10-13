CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros make another trip to ALCS

By JAY COHEN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. The Houston Astros are going to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Their October-tested stars led the way. Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White Sox...

