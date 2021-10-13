CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind farm being built in N. Macedonia

By News services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

SKOPJE, North Macedonia – German renewable energy company WPD will build a $580 million wind farm in the northeast part of North Macedonia, the small Balkan country said Tuesday. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the planned 415-megawatt project is the largest German investment in the country and the biggest in...

Zoran Zaev
