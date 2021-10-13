CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves oust Brewers on late Freeman HR

By PAUL NEWBERRY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won the...

journalgazette.net

