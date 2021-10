The United States came from behind in impressive fashion to beat Costa Rica 2-1 in its CONCACAF World Cup qualifier at the new home of Columbus Crew last night. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed his lineup significantly, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen among nine changes to the starting 11 following Sunday’s 1-0 loss away to Panama as his team looked to pick up a needed three points against a veteran Costa Rica team. The three points was all the more impressive given the Americans fielded their youngest lineup ever in a World Cup qualifier, averaging 22 years, 61 days.

