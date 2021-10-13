CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Vaccination Incentives Being Awarded to Students Throughout Fall Semester

University of Arkansas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Diego Paz won Razorbacck football tickets and a parking pass to the homecoming football game against Auburn — one of nearly 30 incentives that University of Arkansas students won in the latest weekly drawing for vaccination incentives. Prizes included $500 scholarships, $100 parking permit credits, tickets and other incentives, all available just for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

