Interim Chancellor Robinson Delivers Annual State of the University Address

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson delivered the annual state of the university address on Tuesday, Oct. 12, noting successes of the last year, giving a call to mission for future goals of the campus and gratitude to the community for helping navigate the past 20 months through COVID-19. “Today, we stand in the breach between yesterday and tomorrow, and we have an obligation to roll up our sleeves and do the work that will make future success possible,” Robinson said. “We must remember that we are a land-grant institution founded for the express purpose of serving the people of the great state of Arkansas in their quest to access and attain higher education.”