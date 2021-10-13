CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Students Assume Ownership of CrossFit Fayetteville, Mentor U of A Interns

University of Arkansas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey and Alexis Rees were sophomores at the U of A when the opportunity to buy CrossFit Fayetteville came knocking two years ago. The married couple put their studies on the back burner for a year to learn the ropes. They're back in class now, muscling through business ownership and coursework. So, what's it like to pursue a degree in Recreation and Sport Management while operating a workout facility?

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
Fayetteville, AR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfit#Interns#Nutrition#Human Performance#Crossfit Fayetteville#Nwa Weightlifting#Cff
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because they failed to comply with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy