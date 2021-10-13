Students Assume Ownership of CrossFit Fayetteville, Mentor U of A Interns
Corey and Alexis Rees were sophomores at the U of A when the opportunity to buy CrossFit Fayetteville came knocking two years ago. The married couple put their studies on the back burner for a year to learn the ropes. They're back in class now, muscling through business ownership and coursework. So, what's it like to pursue a degree in Recreation and Sport Management while operating a workout facility?news.uark.edu
