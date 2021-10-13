CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Miguel Román to Present 'NASA's Black Marble: Mapping Disaster Recovery Through Satellite'

University of Arkansas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Román, program director of the Earth from Space Institute at the Universities Space Research Association, will present the inaugural lecture in the Leica Geosystems Lecture Series at 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, in Arkansas Union 504 on the U of A campus. Román is the founding director of the...

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA satellite witnesses rare sight: Dying star 'switching on and off'

Deep within the cosmos, a fading star's quiet death was sharply interrupted. Instead of gracefully vanishing into the heavy darkness of space, as stars typically do, it coughed out a mysterious, prolonged flicker of light. This "has never been seen in other accreting white dwarfs," Simone Scaringi, an astronomer at...
ASTRONOMY
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Rivers on Saturn's moon Titan are deeper than first thought and they could provide a map for NASA's Dragonfly mission to determine whether the celestial satellite is ripe to host life

The rivers and tributaries on Saturn's moon Titan could help NASA's upcoming mission to the celestial satellite learn more about its geology and whether it's capable of supporting life, a new study suggests. Astronomers, led by those at Cornell University, looked at Titan's map of rivers and tributaries and determined...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Industry
Local
Arkansas Industry
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Fayetteville, AR
Business
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. A Chinese spacecraft carried lunar rocks and soil to Earth last year -- humanity's first mission in four decades to collect samples from the Moon, and a milestone for Beijing's growing space programme. The samples included basalt -- a form of cooled lava -- from 2.03 billion years ago, scientists found, pushing the last known date of volcanic activity on the moon closer to the present day by as much as 900 million years. Analysis of the samples "reveals that the Moon's interior was still evolving at around two billion years ago", the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said in a statement.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Román
Silicon Republic

What you need to know about Landsat 9, NASA’s latest satellite

The NASA Landsat programme has been tracking environmental changes on Earth for more than 50 years – and Landsat 9 aims to do it better. Arguably the most important satellite in space right now, NASA’s Landsat 9 powered on yesterday (4 October) after launching from California last week. Part of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Change Research#Space Institute#Black Marble#Suomi Npp
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC student org partners with NASA to send satellites into space

At the University of Cincinnati (UC), the sky is the limit when choosing clubs and activities to participate in while at school. Or the sky was the limit. Founded in 2015, UC CubeCats is a campus group with a mission to send a real satellite into orbit. This student-led, technical engineering organization is providing students with hands-on experience in the world of spacecraft engineering.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tree Hugger

'Eyes in the Sky': New NASA Satellite Will Watch Climate Change

Since its inception in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been obsessed with exploring outer space. In the face of climate change, however, NASA’s most important mission might be its exploration of Earth. Although it’s not as sexy as a moon landing or as historic as a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
channele2e.com

Surviving Extreme Weather with Natural Disaster Data Recovery

One of the main causes of infrastructure-based data loss is natural disasters – more specifically, power outages. While many MSPs and SMBs aren’t thinking about natural disasters, they’re forgetting that system failure is universal. No longer is it just businesses on the coasts, sea lines, and open plains that need to worry about natural disasters. Extreme weather is becoming more powerful, more frequent, and a natural disaster data recovery plan must be a part of your overall business continuity plan.
ENVIRONMENT
University of Arkansas

NSF Awards $256,000 to Study Effects of Climate Change on Arctic Watersheds

The National Science Foundation awarded more than $256,000 to study the effects of climate change on Arctic watersheds in the Aklavik Range of the Northwest Territories, Canada. Jill Marshall, assistant professor of geosciences, will serve as co-principal investigator with Marisa Palucis and Justin Strauss, assistant professors of earth sciences at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Week

How America's jobs recovery left Black women behind

Although plenty of Americans have this year returned to work or rebounded from a COVID-19 related layoff, the U.S. jobs recovery so far "has largely left behind Black Americans and workers without college degrees," The Washington Post writes. But chief among those forgotten in the employment bounceback are Black women,...
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy