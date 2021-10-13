Coal crisis a litmus test for India's resolve to eliminate imports
Coal stockpiles at power plants sufficient only for a few days. India exposed to spot market wild price swings: Platts Analytics. Surging power demand to support an economic revival, import slowdown due to high global prices, and seasonal disruptions have created coal shortages in India that have not been not seen in years, raising fears of widespread power cuts and triggering a broader debate on the country's preparedness to shed its dependence on imports.www.spglobal.com
Comments / 0