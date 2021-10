Mainers should not be fooled by the distortions coming from the opponents of Question 1. In my opinion, this referendum is about protecting the western Maine mountains. The first part of the referendum bans high-impact transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region. The second part ensures that future projects like this one receive legislative approval to give the people of Maine closer access to the process. Everything else deals with Maine’s public lands. These lands are personally important to me as my father, Robert “Bob” Cummings, long time environmental reporter for the Portland Press Herald, was instrumental in the passage of the constitutional amendment that I believe Central Maine Power has violated.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO