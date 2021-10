Come join University Programs for a night of laughs with one of the fastest-rising names in stand-up comedy, Jesus Trejo, at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15. One can see him on the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias and his hour comedy special, Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son, available now on Showtime. Trejo is sure to keep you laughing all night long, so take a break from class and have a laugh with UP!