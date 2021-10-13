Medieval England 2022 Study Abroad Info Session

Consider spending July 2 to Aug. 3, 2022, studying all aspects of the Middle Ages in England for six hours of advanced ENGL, HIST, HUMN or MRST credit. Optional honors credit is available as well. Participants will reside in Durham, York and London. We shall visit numerous historical sites, including Lindisfarne, Rievaulx, Rochester, Dover, Canterbury, Windsor, Hampton Palace, the Tower of London, the Globe Theatre, and many more.