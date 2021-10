The 2021 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour, which will focus on remodeled homes, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13. The 2018 and 2019 tours were so well received (the 2020 tour was cancelled due to the pandemic) that the events committee decided to host two showings of the 2021 homes: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. When tickets are purchased, buyers will need to indicate which showing (morning or afternoon) they will attend.

