Hendrix College senior defender Megan Pearce was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in soccer for her role in a pair of conference home wins over the weekend. The Springdale native helped limit Oglethorpe to just seven shots and five in goal as the Warriors recorded a 3-0 shutout over the Stormy Petrels. Pearce and the Hendrix defense was strong again in a 3-1 victory against Birmingham-Southern.