Qidi Design Group creates tranquil landscaped garden for property development in Danyang

By Alyn Griffiths
Dezeen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sequence of curving paths and bridges form a route between courtyards surrounded by water at this landscaping project created by Qidi Design Group for a development in Danyang, China. The Sunac Yunyang in Huanan project was created by landscape design firm Qidi Design Group as part of a sales...

Garden border ideas: Design, style, planting and maintenance

Looking for garden border ideas? Read our back-to-basics guide on how to create the perfect garden border for your space. It includes design, soil type, sun and shade, planting style and choice, colour, height, wildlife and maintenance. Borders are gardens' high-season horticultural extravaganza; a triumphant carnival of colour and expression,...
GARDENING
RAW Architecture uses bamboo to build Guha studio extension in Jakarta

Indonesian studio RAW Architecture used local materials and traditional building techniques including bamboo construction to create a new studio adjoining a multipurpose building designed by its founder in Jakarta. The Guha project, which is shortlisted in the business building category of the Dezeen Awards 2021, involved the renovation of a...
VISUAL ART
How to connect with nature indoors through biophilic design

Creating a pocket of calm and tranquillity in the chaos of the city is possible if you apply biophilic design to urban spaces, say botanist and TV presenter James Wong and acclaimed designer DaeWha Kang, who are fronting a Thanks Plants campaign by TheJoyOfPlants.co.uk.Having recently created a dazzling array of plants in a space the size of an average kitchen at London’s first Houseplant Hideout installation, they are now trying to get people to further connect with nature, no matter how small their urban space, through biophilic design.What is biophilic design?“Biophilia means love of life or living things. Essentially all...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Lukstudio decks out Guangzhou apartment with Douglas fir

Lukstudio has overhauled a formerly gaudy apartment interior in Guangzhou, China, to feature a series of serene living spaces lined in Douglas fir. The apartment belongs to businessman Peter Fong, who previously collaborated with Lukstudio on the design of a nearby cafe-cum-co-working space. He brought the studio back on board to revamp the apartment he shares with his partner and young child.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Piet Oudolf
International general public competition for the development of a landscape urban-planning and architectural design for the park alongside the Serbian Army Boulevard in Banja Luka

Transformation of the space, once intended for military infrastructure, into a public multifunctional city park has multiple significance for the future development of Banja Luka. Through creative and innovative selection of activities and contents of the future park, specific for this space, the authors of the competition are given the...
VISUAL ART
Modern Garden Design Ideas

As gardeners, we love, trust, and believe in plants—often to a fault. We don’t easily relinquish funds or space for hardscape. The thrill of buying and finding a spot for “just one more plant” usually outweighs any dedication to sticking to our original design intentions. But this approach often leads to a garden that is confused at best and barely legible at worst. On the other hand, the typical sleek lines and organization of a modern garden say it all in one look—and say it loud and clear. I believe that any plant-driven garden can benefit from a bit of modern-garden clarity. Incorporating elements of modernity into your space can help do three things: organize the overall layout, bring order to the plant palette, and inspire amazing focal points. Three gardens that I recently collaborated on are perfect examples of how a contemporary mindset can help bring a garden to an enthralling level.
GARDENING
Nike Built a Skate Landscape at Its European Headquarters With Designer Rich Holland

Designer Rich Holland of Floda31, a Sweden-based creative and collaborative house, linked up with. to give its Netherlands European Headquarters a new sense of energy that brings together like-minded individuals through a skate landscape. The Birmingham-born creative shaped up a space that is anything but a traditional skatepark that bridges the entire campus together from the sports facilities to the offices.
DESIGN
Lendager Group Designs for Disassembly in Milan

Lendager Group was founded with the explicit goal of becoming the leading sustainable architectural office in Denmark. Exploring the concept of Design for Disassembly (DfD for short), their recent project in Milan is grounded in the growing concern around resource consumption and low recycling rates within the construction industry. Expanding on themes of the circular economy, their work was designed utilizing chairs made of ocean plastic and the pavilion was designed for disassembly.
DESIGN
#Landscape Design#Property Development#Qidi Design Group#Chinese
How to Design a High Traffic Landscape

In this video, Ask This Old House landscape contractor Jenn Nawada works with a homeowner who lives on a corner lot to create an attractive, durable landscape that can withstand heavy pedestrian traffic. Tips for designing a high-traffic landscape:. Mark out the location of the new garden bed area with...
HOME & GARDEN
Aedas Designs Garden City in Shanghai

Aedas revealed its design for a mixed-use development in Shanghai, a mid-rise high-density scheme comprising several blocks of offices, retail spaces and a hotel linked by an extensive network of public spaces. A central circulation spine running across the site connects the various programs and, together with a series of green spaces, recreates the atmosphere of the organic urban fabric.
VISUAL ART
Stefano Boeri covers social housing tower with 10,000 plants

Italian architect Stefano Boeri has completed the plant-covered Trudo Vertical Forest social housing tower in Eindhoven. The housing block is 70 metres tall and surrounded with staggered, protruding balconies that support over 10,000 plants. It is Stefano Boeri Architetti's first "vertical forest" in the Netherlands. Unlike earlier vertical forests including...
VISUAL ART
Solida tile range by Fiandre Architectural Surfaces

Dezeen Showroom: Italian brand Fiandre Architectural Surfaces has drawn on the earthy tones found in nature for Solida, a collection of tiles. The Solida range, which can be used in residential, commercial and public settings is Fiandre Architectural Surfaces' latest collection of neutral-coloured tiles. The tiles come in six different...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Concrete and travertine form minimalist chapel in northern Mexico by WRKSHP

This minimalist chapel outside of Monterrey in northern Mexico by WRKSHP was designed with a limited palette of materials that allow natural light to define the spacious interiors. Fuego Nuevo chapel was completed earlier this year, after the firm was commissioned directly by the congregation of El Uro, on the...
VISUAL ART
Landscape architect whose designs reclaim toxic sites wins international prize

Landscape architect Julie Bargmann, who for 30 years has transformed postindustrial and sometimes toxic sites into inviting spaces, is the winner of the first Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize, a biennial award of $100,000 given by the Cultural Landscape Foundation. Bargmann is a professor at the University of...
VISUAL ART
Extended eaves shelter garden of Imaise House by Tatsuya Kawamoto + Associates

Japanese studio Tatsuya Kawamoto + Associates has created a house in the city of Ichinomiya, Japan, with exaggerated eaves that shelter an outdoor living space and garden. The dwelling, named Imaise House, is situated on a private side road in a densely populated district. It is shortlisted in the urban house category of Dezeen Awards 2021.
WORLD
LIVING WALLS ARE ELEVATING LANDSCAPES – HOME & GARDEN MAGAZINE

Typically, we look down to view plants. They’re in tabletop pots or pretty planters or tucked within a garden plot. Sometimes, of course, hanging plant containers dangle from the ceiling. But have you ever thought of creating a living wall display? These displays can happen both indoors and outdoors, in a living room or on a terrace.
KEY WEST, FL
How to Create a Pond: Garden Enhancements

Ponds are a wonderful addition to any garden. They not only make the garden look prettier, but they also encourage wildlife to enter. Pond plants can be added which benefit many aspects of your garden - from attracting bugs and birds to providing habitat for amphibians and butterflies. To help you get started creating your pond, we have put together this guide on how to create a pond.
GARDENING
Ten playful interiors with slides at their centres

For our latest lookbook we've gathered ten projects, from family homes to toy company offices, that feature slides at the heart of their interiors. While slides might mostly be associated with public spaces such as playgrounds, these projects show how they can be a fun addition – and provide an immediate talking point – to both offices and private homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN

