Conway, AR

Police beat 10/13/21

By JORDAN WOODSON Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 6 days ago

On Wednesday, Oct 6, police responded to a call at the Oakwood Village Trailer Park around 10 p.m. about two shots being fired and a silver truck speeding off. The victim told police that he was turning on his road when a silver truck was trying to back out of a lot. The truck kept coming at the victim so he honked his horn then went to his trailer, but the truck began to follow him. Another male jumped out of the driver’s seat and started yelling at the victim, threatening to bust his head open. The victim told the man that he would call the police if he didn’t leave so then the driver drove off and fired his gun, which is believed to have been a .22 handgun, two times before leaving the trailer park.

www.thecabin.net

