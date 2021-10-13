CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Walk brings culture, entertainment to downtown

By Log Cabin Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses in downtown Conway are rolling out the red carpet on Oct. 21 for local artists, musicians and creative people to show off their works. Every third Thursday of the month from 5-8 p.m. Conway Art Walk will take place on Oak Street, between Chestnut and Front streets. Visitors and patrons are invited to enjoy live music and art demonstrations while enjoying art and fine crafts from 15 or more artists. The event is free and open to the public.

