Wooster fifth graders embrace French culture

Fifth graders at Wooster Elementary School in Greenbrier got to experience the French culture in the classroom Monday in preparation for their latest reading assignment. Amber Kelley, the Wooster fifth grade literacy teacher, has assigned her class the book “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” by Brian Selznick for the class. To prepare, the class got to explore and research the city of Paris virtually from the comfort of their classroom in order to gain background knowledge about the city of love before they started reading the book.