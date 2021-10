Judith K. McCall, 81, of East Hempfield Township, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Elizabethtown, daughter of the late John and Florence "Mayo" Woods Berrier. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Penn Crest Construction for 35 years before her retirement. She loved cooking, hosting for her family, especially her grandchildren, for the holidays.