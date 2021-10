Teresa Spadea Ruhl, affectionately known as “Momma Teresa and Aunt Teresa” passed away peacefully October 9, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John L. Spadea, Sr. and the late Helen LaMonica Wynn. She married Richard K. Ruhl, Sr., who preceded her in death on November 13, 2015 and whom she met at Rocky Springs Amusement Park’s roller-skating rink during her junior year at Lancaster Catholic High School.