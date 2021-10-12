CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Avowed Almost in a Playable Alpha State Says Insider, is Mainly a Fantasy Outer Worlds

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has a number of video games on their slate, however one of the vital intriguing is Obsidian’s Avowed, which many have pegged because the studio’s try and do a full-on Elder-Scrolls-style first-person RPG. That stated, except for a really transient teaser trailer, little or no has really been revealed in regards to the sport. Properly, reliable Microsoft insider Jez Corden is spilling the beans in a new article. In accordance with Corden, he’s been involved with a number of sources near the mission, and has even seen early footage of the sport in motion. Phrase is, Avowed is coming alongside properly and approaching a fully-playable alpha state.

gamepolar.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Avowed’ apparently ‘The Outer Worlds’ meets ‘Pillars Of Eternity’

Microsoft Game Studios upcoming RPG Avowed, currently in development at Obsidian, is said to be like if The Outer Worlds met Pillars Of Eternity. That’s according to a new report from Jez Corden of Windows Central, who claims to have seen documents and footage pertaining to the upcoming title. The game, which was revealed in June 2020 with a CGI trailer, is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, however the lead designer for both the first two Pillars of Eternity games, Josh Sawyer, has confirmed that he is not involved in the development. He did say he would be offering feedback on the title though.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Avowed Is ‘Undoubtedly’ Obsidian’s Take on Elder Scrolls, Development Close to Playable Alpha: Report

First announced at Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase last year, Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming RPG Avowed has been shrouded in mystery, until now. A series of detailed breakdowns on the game’s world and combat systems have now been shared by Jez Corden (Windows Central), all of it pointing towards Avowed being a clear mix of Obsidian’s previous games, The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Mad World prepares for its next alpha test at the end of October

If you missed out on your opportunity to play the last alpha test of the multiplayer ARPG Mad World, then you’re getting a new shot very soon. As of this morning, Jandisoft has begun reorganizing its homepage and opening up for alpha sign-ups, with plans to launch its alpha 3.0 at the end of the month, specifically on October 25th. The goal, according to Jandisoft, is to try and get more than 20,000 players into the game at once.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#The Outer Worlds#Avowed#Skyrim#Forza Horizon 5 Palms
windowscentral.com

Details on Xbox exclusive Avowed: The Outer Worlds meets medieval fantasy

There are more reasons than ever to be excited about Xbox Game Studios' future. In the past year or so, more and more details have gradually made their way to me via trusted and proven sources familiar with Microsoft's plans for the future of Xbox. First, we detailed Contraband, previously known as Project Typhoon, which is set to be a co-op smuggler's paradise. Then, we detailed Project Dragon, which looks to be an online RPG from the creators of Hitman, IO Interactive. We also recently offered some details on InXile's Project Cobalt, which is a steampunk-style FPS RPG, alongside Project Indus, which we believe is a 4X strategy game from the team behind Ashes of the Singularity.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster is not gonna stop saying the word metaverse

Even though I very much want to play around in whatever weird huge sandbox thing Raph Koster and Playable Worlds are building, I now cringe whenever I see the word “metaverse.” It’s not Koster’s fault, exactly; it’s just down to months of seeing megacorp PR and third-rate crypto grifters use and abuse the word, usually in a way that makes no sense but gets a headline or twenty, all cluttering up my inbox on the daily.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

Avowed report claims it's nearly playable

A new report claims Obsidian's Avowed is nearing a "playable alpha state." This new report comes from Windows Central, and was published yesterday on October 11. The report claims that Obsidian is making good progress on their new action-RPG, with the project "moving through pre-production towards a playable alpha state" and "many mechanics and core gameplay elements already implemented."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
gamingbolt.com

Avowed Features Two-Handed Combat System and Various Classes, Currently in Pre-Alpha – Report

While Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds 2 at E3 2021, the absence of Avowed was definitely felt. It would later state that it was looking forward to showcasing the project soon. Either way, it’s making great progress as per a new report by Jez Corden of Windows Central. Speaking to sources familiar with internal plans, the title is in pre-production and approaching an alpha state (which means it’s currently in pre-alpha).
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Avowed' Is "Heavily Influenced" By 'Skyrim', Features Destructible Environments And Large Open World

Avowed, the upcoming first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, is sounding seriously promising. The game was officially unveiled back in 2020, and Obsidian hasn't had much to share since then. It's hard at work on actually making the game, after all. Fortunately, an expansive new report from Windows Central has just revealed a ton of new details on the in-development fantasy adventure, and it definitely looks like Avowed is the game Skyrim fans have been waiting nearly 10 years for.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Mad World Third Alpha Coming Later This Month, New Music Released

Development on Mad World has been ramping up, with developer Jandisoft recently calling for a round of alpha testers to help with feedback for the cross-platform MMO. Now the team has seemingly gotten good interest since they’ve announced the dates for the next alpha, which is happening soon. The third...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Patch Targets Crashes and Character Deletion, Server Points Persist

Diablo II: Resurrected arrived in a little bit of an unlucky state, with a number of server points and bugs making the sport almost unplayable at launch. Some points have since been addressed with patches, however server points have continued to plague the sport. And that just about continues to be the state of affairs – Blizzard lately dropped their newest patch, which promised to repair varied crashes and character deletion points, however they’ve been unable to unravel the sport’s persistent connection points.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Crysis 2 Remastered Delivers Technically on Consoles, Affords Strong 60fps on Each PS5 and XBX

Crysis video games and consoles have historically not going alongside very effectively. The unique releases of the video games sometimes weren’t nice on consoles and final 12 months’s Crysis Remastered was additionally a disappointment. Properly, tomorrow marks the launch of Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and in accordance with the tech heads at Digital Foundry, Crytek and Saber Interactive have performed a a lot better job on consoles this time. You possibly can take a look at Digital Foundry’s full evaluation for Crysis 2 Remastered, under.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy