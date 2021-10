Dr. Clarence H. Rutt, Jr., of Lititz, passed away on October 10, 2021. He was 90 years old. Born in New Holland on February 20, 1931, he was the son of the late Clarence H., Sr. and Elva Sauder Rutt. He was the widower of the late Helen Althouse Rutt, whom he married on August 6, 1955, and shared fifty-eight loving years of marriage until the time of her passing on September 13, 2013.