Show Analyst Suggests Apple Watch Collection 8 May Are available Three Dimension Choices

Since its inception in 2014, the Apple Watch has always been available in only two sizes, but it looks that could be poised to change with next year’s Series 8 model. While Apple basically led the way by abandoning the rather nonsensical separation of watches into “his” and “hers” categories, offering the original Apple Watch in “38mm” and “42mm” sizes with not even a hint of gender behind them. It was a bold and laudable move, and one that led other manufacturers like Rolex, Cartier, and TAG Heuer to follow suit. Even though many traditional retail stores have yet to get on board with the notion, it’s still at least a step in the right direction.

