Cape Girardeau, MO

Letter: National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month celebrated in October

Standard Democrat
 6 days ago

October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities. This year’s theme – Reclaiming My Rights, My Home, My Life, was selected to acknowledge the impact of this past year on residents, and highlights the need for residents’ rights to be recognized, recovered, and reasserted. It emphasizes the recognition of the long-term care facility as the residents’ home, and the importance of residents reclaiming their own lives.

