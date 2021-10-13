Rocklin bar and grill becomes hotspot for playoff baseball due to Giants’ Logan Webb

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday night was an emotional one for sports fans in Rocklin.

Playoff baseball between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers brings out the fan-base intensity like it’s supposed to.

And at CJ’s Pizza Bar & Grill, fans told FOX40 it’s the go-to spot to watch the post season, thanks in part to Giants’ star pitcher and Rocklin native, Logan Webb.

“Logan is a local boy, and we are all proud of him, for how well he is doing in his life,” explained CJ’s owner, Chis Guerrero.

After Webb mentioned CJ’s in the past, Guerrero told FOX40 that people have been showing up in the off-season hoping to catch a glimpse of the pitching ace when he comes in.

“We just say hey we don’t really know when he’s going to come in, so some people came and sat with baseballs, others came by and checked it out. We had 3,000 hits on our website,” Guerrero.

Fans know the connection.

“Actually, that’s one of the reasons we came here tonight, so it’s awesome to know somebody on a major league team who grew up and has made it to every little boys’ dream,” said Giants’ fan Zerica Schermerhorn.

Tuesday night was all about two teams that aren’t too fond of one another.

For both the Dodgers and the Giants, their ultimate goal is winning the World Series of course, but for anybody who follows either team, they know the rivalry is far more than just a friendly contest.

FOX40 asked fans on both sides: Is winning this playoff series as good as winning the World Series?

“Oh, absolutely,” said Giants’ fan Mike Pierce.

“100%,” said Dodgers’ fan Michael Wells.

Now, the stakes are raised, with a Dodgers’ win Tuesday night, the final game of the series is in San Francisco Thursday.

With Logan Webb expected to be the starting pitcher, both fans and customers know CJ’s will be packed again.

