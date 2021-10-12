Bishop Waddell shares how to better ‘stay connected’

The Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie of Northeast Portland is a minister in the United Church of ChristAs a minister in the United Church of Christ, I recently marched with other pro-choice advocates in Portland. In my ministry, I have counseled parishioners and students to consider all their options, including abortion, when considering reproductive health. Few issues are more controversial, and while many maintain that you cannot be pro-choice and Christian, here is why I hold that Christians should be pro-choice. Many Christian bodies, including the United Church of Christ, have pro-choice views. A pro-choice position is consistent with Christian ethics....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO