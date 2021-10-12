CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Waddell shares how to better ‘stay connected’

By Kaleigh Ma'ake
BYU Newsnet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop W. Christopher Waddell, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, told students to focus on keeping an eternal perspective by “staying connected” to Jesus Christ. In his Oct. 12 devotional address, Bishop Waddell explained how “staying connected” is difficult when there are so many competing voices and sources calling for attention. However, amid the competing voices, he emphasized the importance of the one source that will guide us back to heaven: Jesus Christ.

