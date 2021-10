Mick Jenkins has finally returned with a new track titled “Contacts,” along with a coinciding music video and album announcement. Mick also revealed that the follow-up to 2020’s The Circus EP is coming and that his next project will be called Elephant in the Room. Set for release on Oct. 29, Jenkins said in a press release that his fourth studio release is an attempt to address various truths and how they impacted the people around him. “From my estranged relationship with my father to friendships that don’t feel the same anymore to the even more basic idea of acknowledging that I need help,” he wrote. “We become accustomed to allowing none progressive qualities and truths to occupy so much space in our lives simply by ignoring them, or ignoring them despite them being right in our faces! I intend to face several of those dormant issues/topics head-ons in the hopes that others can, at the very least, identify with the spaces I’ve grown from.”

