Tuttle Point Campground in for multimillion-dollar makeover

ESPYVILLE — The Tuttle Point Campground at Pymatuning State Park is in line for a multimillion-dollar makeover next year with a reopening in 2023.

Plans for the campground's revival were outlined Tuesday night to more than 50 attendees at a public meeting at the North Shenango Township Community Center.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Department of General Services and KCI Technologies of Sparks, Maryland, and state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose district includes Crawford County, outlined the project.

The state's estimated cost of the project is $6.1 million to about $7.1 million, depending what construction option is chosen. The project is expected to go out for bid in mid-November with bids open in late December.

Construction would begin around March 1, 2022, with completion by February 2023. The campground then would open for the 2023 camping season, but as a smaller version of what it was previously.

Tuttle Point Campground will be scaled back from the three loops with 201 total camping sites configuration it had when it closed more than a decade ago. The new campground will be a two-loop configuration with 112 camping sites.

The center and eastern campsite loops will be rebuilt making them handicapped-accessible with water, sewage and electric hookups, but the western loop won't reopen.

There will be about 20 campsites near the water that will have just water and electric hookups, according to Dan Bickel, Pymatuning State Park's superintendent.

The campground's 75,000-gallon water tank also will be refurbished and there will be a new contact station. The total cost is estimated by the state at $6.1 million.

Other options are improving the comfort station and beach restroom as well, putting the total cost at $6.2 million, while another option also upgrades the campground's boat launch and fishing pier making them handicapped-accessible, putting the total cost at $7.1 million.

Tuttle Point Campground, located north of the Route 285 causeway, was one of three campgrounds at Pymatuning State Park. However, the state closed it after the 2009 camping season as a cost-saving move.

The park's two other campgrounds — Jamestown at the southern end of the park's lake and Linesville at the northern end of the lake — have remained opened.

Tuttle initially was slated for an upgrade in 2020 with a planned reopening for 2021 camping season, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project until now.

Brooks, who organized the meeting, said the planned reopening of Tuttle Point after more than a decade of being closed was "an example of everyone pulling together" for the project.

