EAST LIVERPOOL — Evelyn Marie Kempf, 78, of Salineville passed away on October 12, 2021 at East Liverpool City Hospital. She was born in Salineville on November 9, 1942 a daughter of the late Gerald and Mildred (Neel) Simpson. Having lived her life in the area Evelyn worked as a keypunch operator for Demming and later for Salem Bliss, retiring in 1993. She also worked in the cafeteria over the years for both Southern Local Schools and the JVS.