Richard F. Moreno, 66

WILLCOX — Richard F. Moreno of Willcox passed away from Covid pneumonia in Phoenix on October 7, 2021, at the age of 66. He was born in Willcox on January 27, 1955, to Louis A. Moreno and Frances F. (nee Fimbres) Moreno. He was a Willcox High School Graduate and served as a Cochise County Deputy Sheriff for a brief time between working as a Miner. He retired from the Phelps Dodge Copper Mine in Morenci. His greatest passions included being a Cowboy, Horseman, and Trainer. Richard enjoyed participating in and organizing Team Ropings and he had served as a cattle inspector for a short time. His greatest loves were his eight grandkids.