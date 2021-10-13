Middleton Township Fire

The East Palestine Fire Department assisted Negley Fire Department with a structure fire Tuesday around midnight at 48525 Carmel Achor Road in Middleton Township. A New Waterford ambulance also responded. According to Negley Fire Chief Kurt Todd, the fire was started by a wood fired hot water system. The structure was occupied by Raymond Miller and owned by his father Irvin Miller. The structure was vacated before emergency responders arrived. No injuries were reported. Photo courtesy of Timothy R. Meehan.