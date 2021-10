SALEM –After a disheartening road loss last week, Salem football got back in the victory column and held off a very talented Canton South team, 35-32, on Friday. The Quakers (7-2, 3-2 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference) were once again led by quarterback Jackson Johnson. The junior threw three touchdown passes and spread the ball around to different receivers. Johnson also made the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 in the EBC) pay on the ground as he rushed for two scores.

SALEM, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO