'Only show in town': LA stars rise, force G5

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- The National League West race between the Dodgers and Giants was one for the ages. Los Angeles tied a franchise record with 106 wins, but still finished behind San Francisco, which set a franchise record of its own with 107 victories. It marked the first time a division featured two teams with at least 105 wins.

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
LA sets rotation: Knebel, Max, Buehler, Urías

ATLANTA -- For the second consecutive postseason game, the Dodgers started right-hander Corey Knebel, this time in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Braves on Saturday. Knebel served as the opener in the Dodgers’ Game 5 NL Division Series win over the Giants on Thursday, tossing...
Riley plays G1 hero with HR, walk-off knock

ATLANTA -- Six months after having to prove he deserved to be the Braves’ third baseman, Austin Riley is being serenaded by “MVP” chants and creating lasting postseason memories. Riley extended this year’s power barrage with his latest home run and then delivered the game-ending single that gave the Braves...
Despite walk-off loss, LA's 'going to be fine'

ATLANTA -- After finally getting past the Giants in a thrilling five-game National League Division Series, it was easy to assume that the hardest part of the Dodgers’ quest for a repeat was behind them. They had eliminated the only team with a better record than theirs in the postseason...
