The Lexus NX Hybrid Launches Lexus Into the Future of Electrification

Following on from a much-needed refresh in 2020, the Lexus RX seems to be resting on its laurels as the top-selling midsize SUV in the US. Available as a gas-powered or hybrid vehicle, the crossover relies on a V6 engine for most of its power - expect between 290 horsepower and 308 hp. While that may be enough for a sportier compact, the hefty midsize won't keep up with rivals like the BMW X5 or Acura MDX. It tries to make up for this with an opulently appointed cabin, loads of safety tech, and a third row of seats on the L-monikered models. But with shoddy handling and lackluster acceleration, it may have trouble keeping up with the competition going forward, both literally and figuratively. Still, it has remained eminently popular for a reason, so it definitely deserves a closer look before we prematurely shut the book on it.
