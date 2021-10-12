CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Lexus NX Hybrid Launches Lexus Into the Future of Electrification

Top Speed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Toyota has been trying to make Hydrogen power more relevant for years now with the Mirai, they are not giving up on the more traditional form of hybrids. Their luxury brand, Lexus, has just dropped the new NX crossover, and it is the first plug-in hybrid for the Japanese luxury brand.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Think Electric is the Future? No, THIS is the future!

As electricity as a motive force becomes more mainstream, so designers are altering the way we think about two-wheeled transport. In particular, the way motorcycles look is being challenged and nowhere more obviously than with this incredible custom machine. It Came From outer Space!. Motorcycle design in the custom space...
CARS
CNET

2022 Lexus NX invites drivers to the luxury SUV world for $39,025

After Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got to take Lexus' new 2022 NX for a spin, he found it hits all the marks it should. If that very short synopsis sounds good, then you'll certainly want to know how much one of them costs. On Thursday, Lexus shared that information: Its latest luxury SUV starts at $39,025 after a $1,075 delivery fee.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Does the Much-Improved 2022 Lexus NX Luxury SUV Cost?

The Lexus NX has returned for a second, much-improved generation after debuting in 2015 and arrives in showrooms this fall. The renewed luxury compact luxury SUV brings lots to the table, including a first-ever plug-in hybrid option—one of no fewer than four powertrain options. For 2022, the NX sports an a freshened take on its extroverted exterior styling and a fully redesigned interior that no longer subjects passengers to Lexus's awful little touchpad infotainment controller.
BUYING CARS
Detroit Free Press

2022 Lexus NX SUV boasts 36-mile plug-in hybrid, connected navigation and more

PHOENIX — Lexus adds a welcome plug-in hybrid, among other useful features, to its 2022 NX compact SUV. Brief tests also suggest significantly improved infotainment and connectivity systems. The new NX should join its big brother — the RX, without which no higher-end preschool pickup lane is complete — as...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid System#Plug In Hybrid#Lexus Nx#Hydrogen#Japanese#Nx250#Mpg#Nx350h#Ac
thecheyennepost.com

Test Drive: 2021 Lexus NX remains relevant

The saying goes, you can’t please everyone. That certainly applies to auto manufacturers. Case in point, this week’s tester is the 2021 Lexus NX300h. This luxury compact SUV tries to accomplish a lot with such a small vehicle. The h means it’s got a hybrid powertrain. But my tester was...
CARS
AutoExpress

New Lexus NX 2021 review

The all-new Lexus NX in plug-in hybrid 450h+ form adds advanced powertrain tech and improved infotainment to the premium Japanese brand’s recipe for a mid-size SUV. Material and build quality are still great, while the NX is also now a more practical machine. It’s pricier too, but then it now offers more than ever, especially if you’re after an alternative to some of the mainstream German manufacturers.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2022 Lexus NX Infotainment Review: Version One of a Fresh Start

Lexus' brand new in-car software is projected out of an optional 14-inch screen and features voice commands prompted by "Hey Lexus." As anybody who has lived with or read a review of a new Lexus product over the last decade or so will attest, Toyota's luxury brand has an infotainment problem. Whether it's the mouse-like Remote Touch controller or the not-quite-like-a-laptop touchpad that followed, controlling the audio and navigation functions in a modern Lexus product has been, more often than not, a pain in the ass. Well, Lexus has heard the complaints and is finally addressing the criticism, because debuting inside the all-new 2022 Lexus NX crossover—my driving impressions of which you can read here—is a massive and massively overhauled infotainment system that aims to bring the brand's onboard screens into the current decade.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2022 Lexus NX First Drive Review: See Ya Later, Touchpad

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 9.4/7.4/8.4 (250 AWD) / 10.7/8.1/9.5 (350 AWD) Starting Price (USD): $39,025 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $47,725 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $49,515 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $60,115 (est, inc. dest.) -Craig Cole, Autoguide, 2016. To correct my esteemed colleague: many thousands of dollars is...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Lexus NX First Drive Review: Poise, Power, Parsimony

Lexus used to make cars that were, in a word, fine. Offering practicality, reliability, and comfort, they neither excited your senses nor offended your sensibilities. But those days are going away, thanks to bold styling, artful interior textures, and performance haloes like the lovely LC 500 and bygone LFA supercar.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2022 Lexus NX First Drive Review: One Rock Solid Little SUV

The new NX brings with it Lexus' first plug-in hybrid powertrain and an all-new infotainment system. In case you need any more proof of exactly which side the car industry's bread is buttered these days, compare and contrast Lexus' work on the recently redesigned IS sport sedan with the resources it's pumped into the all-new 2022 Lexus NX crossover. While the sedan got an admittedly cool-looking new skin, it still uses the same chassis as its predecessor, maintains mostly the same interior, and—awesome new V8 version aside—its powertrains have been pretty much been all carried over. Don't get me wrong, the 2021 IS is an alright car but the "new" one isn't actually as new as Lexus might want you to believe. This is not, however, a criticism that can be leveled at the truly all-new 2022 NX.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2021 Lexus UX 250h, Review Pricing, and Specs

2021 Lexus UX 250h ($35,200- $39,900) Pro: The Lexus UX 250h provides a fuel-efficient and luxurious way to get around town. Con: The powertrain could use more power and the UX’s ride can feel a little choppy at times. The Lexus UX 250h is the brand’s entry-level model that’s aimed...
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Ford Maverick, 2022 Lexus NX showcase this week's new car reviews

A hybrid pickup truck that costs only $20,000, a plug-in hybrid first from Lexus, and new flagship electric sedans highlight the latest new cars coming soon to dealer lots. It's an impressive crop of vehicles, with a broad spectrum in price, powertrains, and capability. Here's what we've been driving, and...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus NX Trim Guide: With So Many Options, Which Model Is Best?

With four trims and four engine options, the 2022 Lexus NX tries to offer something for every compact luxury SUV buyer. Having so many options can be overwhelming, but we're here to help. Our advice? First pick an engine from the NX250, NX350, NX350h hybrid, and NX450h+ plug-in hybrid models and go from there. That sounds easy enough until you discover that the NX350h hybrid is actually priced $500 less than the NX350 turbo. (We have more detailed pricing here.) Decisions, decisions.
BUYING CARS
mediapost.com

Toyota, Lexus Tap First Licensing Agency

Toyota Motor Sales USA has hired Joester Loria Group to handle licensing services for both the Toyota and Lexus brands on an ongoing basis. Through merchandising and collaborations, JLG will activate programs to engage Toyota and Lexus owners as well as consumers looking for innovative quality products that are hallmarks for the brands.
BUSINESS
Roanoke Times

2015 Nebula Gray Pearl Lexus NX 200t

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Lexus RX

Following on from a much-needed refresh in 2020, the Lexus RX seems to be resting on its laurels as the top-selling midsize SUV in the US. Available as a gas-powered or hybrid vehicle, the crossover relies on a V6 engine for most of its power - expect between 290 horsepower and 308 hp. While that may be enough for a sportier compact, the hefty midsize won't keep up with rivals like the BMW X5 or Acura MDX. It tries to make up for this with an opulently appointed cabin, loads of safety tech, and a third row of seats on the L-monikered models. But with shoddy handling and lackluster acceleration, it may have trouble keeping up with the competition going forward, both literally and figuratively. Still, it has remained eminently popular for a reason, so it definitely deserves a closer look before we prematurely shut the book on it.
BUYING CARS
Joplin Globe

Len Ingrassia: Lexus V8 RC F is exhilarating

Lexus is known for its class-leading prestige, luxurious amenities and whisper quiet ride and not so much for its rip-roaring performance. While there are a lot of RCs on the road with V6 power, this big V8 has swagger. The rear-drive RC-F coupe with 472 ponies and V8 power has...
CARS
Carscoops

Is The 2022 Lexus NX Not Edgy Enough For You? TRD Is Here With A New Line Of Accessories

The updated Lexus NX is the latest vehicle from the Japanese car manufacturer to be available with a number of parts from Toyota Racing Development (TRD). Kicking off the hose of upgrades is a unique front chin spoiler that adds some aggression to the SUV’s fascia. TRD also says this chin spoiler serves an aerodynamic function, resulting in improved steering response.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy