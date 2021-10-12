The Lexus NX Hybrid Launches Lexus Into the Future of Electrification

The new NX brings with it Lexus' first plug-in hybrid powertrain and an all-new infotainment system. In case you need any more proof of exactly which side the car industry's bread is buttered these days, compare and contrast Lexus' work on the recently redesigned IS sport sedan with the resources it's pumped into the all-new 2022 Lexus NX crossover. While the sedan got an admittedly cool-looking new skin, it still uses the same chassis as its predecessor, maintains mostly the same interior, and—awesome new V8 version aside—its powertrains have been pretty much been all carried over. Don't get me wrong, the 2021 IS is an alright car but the "new" one isn't actually as new as Lexus might want you to believe. This is not, however, a criticism that can be leveled at the truly all-new 2022 NX.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO