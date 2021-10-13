Kelly was correct to create a child advocate office — Topeka Capital-Journal
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly this week signed an executive order to create a child advocate office. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Tidd reported the independent Division of the Child Advocate will be focused on child welfare oversight, investigate complaints from families, recommend structural changes, help people navigate the child welfare system and expand coordination among interested groups.www.ctnewsonline.com
