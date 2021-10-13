Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green redefine ‘off day’ while resting at Lakers
Curry and Green are expected to log minutes similar to a regular-season game when they close the preseason Friday against Portland at Chase Center. Against the Lakers, however, head coach Steve Kerr said Damion Lee would replace Curry and Juan Toscano-Anderson would sub for Green alongside regular starters Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. A week before the regular-season opener next Tuesday in Los Angeles, Curry and Green like their current conditioning levels.
