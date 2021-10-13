Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green redefine ‘off day’ while resting at Lakers

LOS ANGELES — The Warriors are still perfect in the preseason, and on Tuesday night, they did it without Stephen Curry or Draymond Green. Golden State earned its fourth win of the preseason behind a star-less lineup that held its own against the Lakers’ trio of superstars making their debut together. Six Warriors scored in double figures but Golden State had its worst shooting night from 3-point range of the preseason en route to a 111-99 win at Staples Center.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO