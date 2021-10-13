Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 13

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius. Aries (March 21-April 19) You will enjoy talking to partners, close friends and schmoozing with members of the general public. Nevertheless, some kind of upset or surprise that might affect your money, your assets or your possessions could take place. Therefore, keep your eyes open! Keep track of what you own.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO