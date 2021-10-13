Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 13
Today's Birthday (10/13/21). Discover new passion this year. Develop creative talents, skills and connections with dedication. Adapt shared fortunes around an autumn twist, before winter communications open valuable doors. Spring windfalls benefit family, before summer income fattens your own wallet. Give in to romance, fun and beauty.
