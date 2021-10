• Monday, Oct. 17: This was the date of the semi-monthly meeting of the association of real estate dealers of Arkansas City. About fifteen members of this association met at noon today and took lunch at the Osage hotel. … The principal matter talked over was the lack of good roads leading in and out of our city. … a resolution was passed demanding a division of Cowley county with the line extending south of Walnut township, east and west across the county. This association intends to work for a division of the county with the idea in view of making Arkansas City the county seat of the south half. The claim made by the association was that Winfield got the best of it on good roads, and while Arkansas City was always willing to permit Winfield to have what she desired in good roads, at the same time there was always someone at the county seat objecting to Arkansas City getting her share of the good roads money or good roads.

