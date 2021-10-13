CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools $13 Million School Bond Proposal

By Meredith St. Henry
 6 days ago
The Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools want to renew a bond worth more than $13 million to help fund several upgrades.

The school district is experiencing an increase in enrollment and needs more instructional space. Money from the bond would help fund an addition to the shared middle/high school.

“It will give us the opportunity to reconfigure things and put grades sixth, seventh and eighth together in a middle school, said Jeff Tousley, Superintendent Frankfort-Elberta. “We are looking to create their own middle school identity, which they did not have in the past.”

The bond would also help fund switching over to LED lighting and replacing windows to create more energy-efficient buildings. The bond will not cost taxpayers more money because it’s a bond renewal passed in 2015.

“The school district means a ton to me, and it has been critical to my family,” said Tousley. “I believe our school is one of our focal points in our community, and this is where people come to celebrate our kids.”

“Frankfort is a very special community. We have a lot to offer,” said Jennifer Kuiper, Parent at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools. “By expanding our school and keeping our technology relevant, it is keeping our students ready to advance in today’s global economy, said Jennifer Kuiper, Parent at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools.”

Community members are encouraged to attend a bond informational meeting Thursday night in the Frankfort High School cafeteria.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

